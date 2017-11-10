PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The acting chief of the Department of Homeland Security Elaine Duke rebuffed the wishes of the White House this week when she refused to end humanitarian protections for immigrants living in the U.S., people familiar with the deliberations said. on.wsj.com/2hpduZ1

- Musical.ly Inc, the maker of a lip-syncing app popular among teens and tweens, has agreed to be acquired by Chinese news and information site Beijing Bytedance Technology Co for as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2hnaPyZ

- Alabama's special election for a U.S. Senate seat was rattled Thursday by allegations that Republican nominee Roy Moore initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl several decades ago, when he was 32. on.wsj.com/2hoMTvc

- A day after disagreements between AT&T Inc and the U.S. government over the company's proposed takeover of Time Warner Inc spilled out into the open, AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on Thursday he had no reason to believe that antitrust enforcers' examination of the deal was influenced by President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2hpMeJJ

- News Corp reported a 5 percent increase in revenue in the most recent quarter, with every segment of the company posting gains driven by positive currency fluctuations, acquisitions in Australia and U.K. and continued growth of its digital real-estate business. on.wsj.com/2hnVEWe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)