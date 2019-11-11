PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov. 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Just weeks before WeWork expected its stock to begin trading publicly, the startup was still wrangling with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a controversial key financial metric and a litany of other concerns about its planned multibillion-dollar IPO. on.wsj.com/2NA1Asj

- China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, the world's largest videogame company by revenue, is looking to make more console games for U.S. consumers by leveraging its partnership with Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd, Tencent officials said. on.wsj.com/33NfcGg

- Boeing Co hopes to deliver 737 MAX aircraft to airlines before the end of the year even if regulators haven't approved related pilot training, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/32wpb1z

- Kaiser Permanente Chief Executive Bernard Tyson, a high-profile voice in U.S. health policy, died unexpectedly Sunday. on.wsj.com/2X1QwaF