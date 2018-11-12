PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi representatives said Sunday that the kingdom would slash its exports unilaterally next month, as a broader OPEC alliance debated - but didn't agree to - a collective production cut. on.wsj.com/2JZNc9G

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd turned in another record-setting Singles Day on Sunday, with consumers snapping up bargains despite China's slowing economic growth, the trade fight with the U.S. and the diminished presence of Alibaba founder Jack Ma. on.wsj.com/2JTXWWO

- SAP SE, the German business-software vendor, agreed Sunday to buy Qualtrics International Inc for $8 billion, taking the market-analytics startup off the market just days before it planned to sell shares to the public. on.wsj.com/2JVDbdv

- Rocket Lab, a U.S.-New Zealand startup that seeks to set the pace for frequent, inexpensive launches of small satellites, successfully blasted its first commercial payload into space on Sunday. on.wsj.com/2JUT97u

- Tech-focused private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners struck a deal to take software company Apptio Inc private for $1.94 billion. on.wsj.com/2JV96e9

- United Parcel Service Inc's freight workers ratified a final contract offer, averting a work stoppage that prompted the carrier to clear its network ahead of the vote. on.wsj.com/2JXcc19 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)