PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- WeWork is in discussions with T-Mobile US Inc Chief Executive Officer John Legere to take over leadership of the troubled office-sharing startup, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/36W3ueF

- Google is engaged with one of the U.S.'s largest health-care systems on a project to collect and crunch the detailed personal-health information of millions of people across 21 states. on.wsj.com/36USCxE

- U.S. regulators recently considered grounding more than three dozen Southwest Airlines Co jets because the airline couldn't show that they met all mandatory safety standards, according to government documents. on.wsj.com/34T2AxK

- Liberty Media Corp is planning to step up its bet on podcasts and is looking for opportunities to develop unique content that will draw in customers. on.wsj.com/2Q8WHbB