PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

- New York City and Northern Virginia will be the homes for Amazon.com's second and third headquarters, according to people familiar with the matter, ending a more than yearlong public contest that started with 238 candidates and ended with a surprise split of its so-called HQ2. on.wsj.com/2B3SIoG

- Boeing Co withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash, according to safety experts involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel FAA officials and airline pilots. on.wsj.com/2B3SXjA

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has resumed discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, about a deal that would ease trade tension, ahead of a meeting of the leaders of China and the U.S. set for the end of the month. on.wsj.com/2B3UdTQ

- Japan's central bank now owns bonds and shares equivalent to a full year of national economic output—underlining the growing gulf between policy makers in Tokyo and their main Western counterparts. on.wsj.com/2B2Bc4n

- Google services were temporarily unreachable for some users after some traffic intended to reach the web giant was rerouted through other networks. on.wsj.com/2B2f2yV