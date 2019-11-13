PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google's project with the country's second-largest health system to collect detailed health information on 50 million American patients sparked a federal inquiry and criticism from patients and lawmakers. on.wsj.com/2X89YCN

- Dean Foods Co, the biggest U.S. milk company, filed for bankruptcy protection, a fresh setback to a U.S. dairy industry struggling against declining U.S. milk consumption and rising competition. on.wsj.com/2CEQo7z

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said the company would build its planned European plant in Germany, where it will assemble electric vehicles and compete with some of the world's biggest auto makers on their home turf. on.wsj.com/2CCVxNt

- Nike Inc said it would stop selling its clothes and sneakers directly to Amazon.com Inc, an about-face for the sportswear brand. on.wsj.com/2qL8Usi