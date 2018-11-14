PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In late summer, officials in Northern Virginia were surprised by a rumor that Amazon.com Inc was going to divide its giant second headquarters—known as HQ2—between two cities. on.wsj.com/2K1clkf

- Negotiators for Britain and the European Union on Tuesday hammered out a draft Brexit deal, setting up a critical endgame in which Prime Minister Theresa May must now try to sell the plan to her skeptical ministers and Parliament. on.wsj.com/2K4a4EE

- U.S. oil prices sank deeper into a bear market Tuesday, posting their steepest fall in over three years and a record 12 consecutive days of declines, as fears of oversupply and weakening demand gripped the market. on.wsj.com/2K6bOO0

- House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely be elected Republicans' minority leader Wednesday, ending a power struggle that has simmered since Speaker Paul Ryan announced his retirement in April. on.wsj.com/2K0l5a3

- President Trump is considering new high-level staff changes in his administration—including discussing a potential successor for White House Chief of Staff John Kelly—as the West Wing makes preparations for the start of the final two years of Trump's current term. on.wsj.com/2K3KJLg

- Smart speakers sitting on kitchen counters get a lot of attention, but advances in intelligent-camera systems could end up making lenses more central to people's lives inside and outside the home. on.wsj.com/2K32wlI