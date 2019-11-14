Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
November 14, 2019 / 8:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 14

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers, becoming the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to push into finance. on.wsj.com/36ZYJRb

- Activist investor Carl Icahn is pushing for the proposed union of Xerox Holdings Corp and HP Inc, arguing that a combination of the printer makers could yield big profits for investors. on.wsj.com/2Oe2utA

- The maker of Smith & Wesson firearms said on Wednesday that it would split into two companies and reverse a multiyear diversification effort aimed at countering the sluggish domestic gun business. on.wsj.com/2CEf9Rs

- Abbott Laboratories said Chief Executive Miles D. White, who oversaw the transformation of the healthcare-products maker with a series of acquisitions and spinoffs in more than 20 years at the helm, will step down as CEO in March 2020. on.wsj.com/33JvQH6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below