PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers, becoming the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to push into finance. on.wsj.com/36ZYJRb

- Activist investor Carl Icahn is pushing for the proposed union of Xerox Holdings Corp and HP Inc, arguing that a combination of the printer makers could yield big profits for investors. on.wsj.com/2Oe2utA

- The maker of Smith & Wesson firearms said on Wednesday that it would split into two companies and reverse a multiyear diversification effort aimed at countering the sluggish domestic gun business. on.wsj.com/2CEf9Rs

- Abbott Laboratories said Chief Executive Miles D. White, who oversaw the transformation of the healthcare-products maker with a series of acquisitions and spinoffs in more than 20 years at the helm, will step down as CEO in March 2020. on.wsj.com/33JvQH6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)