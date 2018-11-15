PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- British Prime Minister Theresa May secured cabinet approval for her Brexit deal Wednesday evening, clearing an important hurdle but setting the stage for a battle in Parliament that could shake her government and unravel the agreement with the European Union for Britain's orderly withdrawal. on.wsj.com/2PuxKrN

- Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a roughly $22.7 billion contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver 255 F-35 jets, a move that comes after the defense contractor was tasked with lowering the price of its planes. on.wsj.com/2Pvd6YL

- ﻿Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc took a $4 billion stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co in the third quarter, giving it sizable stakes in three of the four largest U.S. banks. on.wsj.com/2PsHvqt

- A steep fall in GE Co's bonds to junk levels is roiling credit markets, spreading pain and gain among investors and banks. on.wsj.com/2Pr6f2u

- Signs of a global slowdown are increasing, indicating a deceleration in China and trade tensions are beginning to take a toll on much of the rest of the world. on.wsj.com/2Pr6bjg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)