PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former executives at Under Armour Inc, the sportswear company whose accounting is under federal investigation, said they scrambled to meet aggressive sales targets, borrowing business from future quarters to mask slowing demand in 2016 for its athletic apparel. on.wsj.com/2QlCrDN

- Alphabet Inc's Google said its ad exchange would stop telling advertisers what categories of websites users are visiting, a concession to European data-protection authorities that have said the company's real-time ad auctions violate European Union privacy laws. on.wsj.com/2rML147

- Taylor Swift took to social media to call on fans to take her side in an escalating battle with the owners of most of her recorded-music catalog, including one of the biggest U.S. private-equity firms. on.wsj.com/37a28Ni

- The private-equity backed operator of the Houlihan's Restaurant Group Inc + Bar chain has filed for bankruptcy protection with a deal in-hand to sell the casual dining chain to fellow restaurant operator Landry's Inc for $40 million and assumption of some liabilities. on.wsj.com/2QoJBqH