PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 18

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The head of the Federal Aviation Administration Stephen Dickson said in an interview that U.S. air safety regulators are considering ways to alter fundamentally how they certify aircraft in the wake of Boeing Co's 737 MAX crisis. on.wsj.com/2OjYs3b

- Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) said it is aiming for a valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion from the planned initial public offering of the state-owned energy giant, falling well short of the initial $2 trillion targeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in what could still be the world's biggest ever IPO. on.wsj.com/2KvGMjI

- HP Inc rejected a $33 billion takeover offer from Xerox Holdings Corp as too low, but the printer maker made clear it is interested in discussing a deal to combine with its smaller rival. on.wsj.com/37izsSn

- Internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp and chat app Line said Monday they have reached a basic agreement to merge in a deal that includes buying out Line Corp's minority shareholders. on.wsj.com/2psyVfL

- The players associations of the National Football League and Major League Baseball have struck a deal with RedBird Capital Partners to form a new company called OneTeam Partners LLC, which will be centered around the management of the players' portrayals, the parties said. on.wsj.com/33XDKwC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)