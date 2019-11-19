PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- American Express Co is offering sign-on bonuses to some businesses that don't take its cards in a bid to catch up to rivals. The payments range from under $10,000 to about $450,000. on.wsj.com/35iAL2a

- As video app TikTok faces mounting scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and regulators, some employees and advisers in recent weeks have approached senior executives to suggest ways the company could rebrand. on.wsj.com/2QxEJjg

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will stop collecting orders early for its roughly $13 billion Hong Kong stock sale due to strong investor demand for its shares. on.wsj.com/2Xqnced

- Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment is buying AT&T Inc stake in Game Show Network for $380 million, a deal that will make Sony the sole owner of the U.S. cable channel. on.wsj.com/2Qz9154

- A regional television network that broadcasts Denver Nuggets basketball and Colorado Avalanche hockey games sued Comcast Corp , accusing the cable provider of trying to drive it out of business and seize control of the Denver area sports market. on.wsj.com/37gzH0k

- T-Mobile US Inc said Chief Executive John Legere will step down this spring, handing the top job to operating chief Mike Sievert. on.wsj.com/2Qux2Kr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)