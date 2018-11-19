PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 19

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An economic summit of world leaders ended in acrimony on Sunday, as a fight over Chinese trade practices cast doubt over the ability of Washington and Beijing to resolve their trade battle soon. on.wsj.com/2A39um7

- General Electric Co learned from a consultant's report this past summer of corruption allegations against key business partners in Iraq, where the company is trying to shore up its position in one of the most important foreign markets for its struggling power business. on.wsj.com/2KeUlmD

- As the British government convulses over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, its negotiating partners in Europe are watching with bewilderment and anxiety, tempered by a flickering hope that the UK parliament may yet decide the pain of Brexit is not worth it. on.wsj.com/2RYpKMD

- Republicans shored up their U.S. Senate majority on Sunday when Florida Governor Rick Scott narrowly prevailed over Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, who conceded defeat nearly two weeks after election day as a second recount left him trailing by about 10,000 votes. on.wsj.com/2RYpQUv