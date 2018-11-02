PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Justice Department unsealed charges Thursday against a Chinese state owned firm and its Taiwan partner for allegedly stealing trade secrets from the U.S.'s largest memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc. on.wsj.com/2ESmnVM

- Two senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc bankers paid bribes and stole and laundered money from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, U.S. prosecutors allege, putting the bank at the center of one of the biggest financial frauds in history. on.wsj.com/2EX6sFN

- Walmart Inc filed a lawsuit Thursday against its longtime credit card issuer, Synchrony Financial, alleging the lender breached terms of its contract with the retail giant. on.wsj.com/2EVvp4v

- Gulfport Energy Corp's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Moore has stepped down following a company review that found he had made personal charges to a company credit card and used Gulfport's chartered aircraft without permission. on.wsj.com/2EYmWxv

- Barclays PLC on Thursday named Rothschild & Co SCA veteran Nigel Higgins as its next chairman, with a mandate likely to include restoring investor confidence and improving the bank's sunken share price. He will take over next year from departing chairman John McFarlane, who confirmed he will leave the bank in May. on.wsj.com/2F6mY6C

- McKesson Corp said its longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Hammergren will retire next year, capping a 17 year reign in which he helped build one of the country's largest pharmaceutical wholesalers despite weathering shareholder criticism over his compensation and handling of the opioid crisis. on.wsj.com/2EUATfC

- Thousands of Google employees around the world staged a series of walkouts Thursday to protest a workplace culture that they say promotes and protects perpetrators of sexual harassment at the tech giant. on.wsj.com/2EYd46Q (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)