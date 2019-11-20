PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co has secured more deals for its grounded 737 MAX, a timely endorsement as the plane maker seeks regulatory approval for returning the aircraft to service. on.wsj.com/336aLW2

- Australia's second-largest bank Westpac Banking Corp has been accused of the biggest breach of the country's money laundering and terrorism financing laws in history, including failing to detect transfers that may have been used to facilitate child exploitation in Asia. on.wsj.com/37isjBz

- Citing a lack of "coherent national strategy," a bipartisan coalition of senators is pressing the Trump administration to create a new White House position to coordinate policy on 5G wireless technology. on.wsj.com/347jFnq

- The chief executive of the newspaper giant formed by the merger of USA Today publisher Gannett Co and GateHouse Media said the new company would make deep cost reductions across its organizations, but pledged to avoid big layoffs of journalists. on.wsj.com/2CYwKnp