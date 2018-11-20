PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Lower-than-expected demand for Apple Inc's new iPhones and the company's decision to offer more models have created turmoil along its supply chain and made it harder for Apple to predict the number of components and phones it needs, people familiar with the situation said. on.wsj.com/2Bj4ago

- The United States has slashed the number of migrants being allowed to cross the U.S.-Mexican border to legally apply for asylum, as caravans totaling some 10,000 migrants trudge north through Mexico. on.wsj.com/2BjvxH7

- Japanese prosecutors jailed Carlos Ghosn, an auto industry titan and one of the world's best-known business executives, accusing him of underreporting his pay—and setting off a leadership crisis at the globe-spanning auto alliance he forged. on.wsj.com/2BjaQuI

- Opioid makers and distributors are fighting a novel New York state law that aims to collect hundreds of millions of dollars from the industry to help defray costs of the opioid crisis, with some companies re-engineering their supply chain to avoid the new tax. on.wsj.com/2Bi83Cj