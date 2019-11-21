PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google said it plans to stop allowing highly targeted political ads on its platform, further fragmenting the rules being set by Silicon Valley tech giants for guarding against misinformation. on.wsj.com/2KGUYGW

- General Motors Co accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of bribing union negotiators to gain a competitive advantage, triggering an unusual legal dispute between crosstown rivals by filing a federal racketeering lawsuit. on.wsj.com/2O6ao9P

- PayPal Holdings Inc has reached a roughly $4 billion deal to buy shopping and rewards platform Honey Science Corp, as it pushes to gain a bigger role in consumers' shopping habits. on.wsj.com/2KFQi45

- The Trump administration has given permission to some U.S. suppliers to Huawei Technologies Co to resume shipping to the Chinese telecom giant, easing export restrictions while U.S. negotiators struggle to wrap up the first stage of a trade deal, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2s678mj