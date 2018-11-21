PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump on Tuesday sought to extinguish questions about the future of U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia, pledging to remain a "steadfast partner" of the kingdom and dismissing U.S. intelligence conclusions that the Saudi crown prince had ordered the killing of a dissident journalist last month. on.wsj.com/2KowyQU

- Saudi security officers have tortured jailed women's-rights activists as part of a government campaign to squelch criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that began before last month's killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2KkEtih

- Apple Inc is in discussions with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide portable electronic health records to military veterans, a partnership that would simplify patients' hospital visits and allow the technology giant to tap millions of new customers, according to people familiar with the effort and emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2Km1uRW

- Drugstore owner Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and health insurer Humana Inc are in preliminary discussions to take equity stakes in each other, according to people familiar with the matter, as health-industry players scramble for tie-ups that will help them compete in a rapidly evolving environment. on.wsj.com/2KmtTr7