PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Charles Schwab Corp is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp in a deal that would reshape the discount-brokerage market, where millions of individual investors buy and sell stocks. on.wsj.com/35vbIZP

- Elon Musk unveiled the next piece of Tesla Inc's electric-vehicle vision: a pickup truck with a starting price of $39,900. on.wsj.com/37uTk4K

- Facebook Inc is discussing increasing the minimum number of people who can be targeted in political ads on its platform from 100 to a few thousand, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/37sZLFG

- Troubled office-space startup WeWork said it would shed around 2,400 jobs following its botched initial public offering in an effort to reduce mounting losses. on.wsj.com/37ug84I

- A former White House official said a theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections was a "fictional narrative" fueled by Russian propaganda, rejecting President Donald Trump's rationale for pushing Kyiv to investigate the matter and arguing the effort amounted to a "political errand" outside formal diplomatic channels. on.wsj.com/2QFRF6A