PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov. 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. regulators are pressing for clarity on automated flight-control systems in Boeing Co's latest 737 models in the wake of last month's Lion Air crash, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2KoHVbK

- An Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund accused Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a lawsuit on Wednesday of playing a "central role" in an international corruption scandal and enabling bribes to former top executives at the fund. on.wsj.com/2Ko6GEP

- Only half of the positions that Amazon.com Inc has promised to bring to its two new headquarters in New York and Virginia will be tech jobs, government officials in both states said. on.wsj.com/2Krx154

- U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that a major military exercise with South Korea in 2019 will be held as scheduled but will be reduced in size and scope in deference to talks with North Korea on denuclearization. on.wsj.com/2Krx3Kb