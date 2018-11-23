PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. government has initiated an extraordinary outreach campaign to foreign allies, trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in these countries to avoid telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co , according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2BrkMCJ

- European Union and UK negotiators agreed on an outline of future UK-EU ties, taking Britain a step closer to an orderly departure from the bloc with a document British Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to use to rally domestic support for her Brexit deal. on.wsj.com/2Br5xK4

- President Trump mixed Thanksgiving cheer with politics on Thursday, offering gratitude in calls to members of the military, while continuing his feud with the judiciary and talking up border security. on.wsj.com/2BrJmmR

- Nissan Motor Co's board voted unanimously on Thursday to oust Chairman Carlos Ghosn from his post, and allegations emerged that Ghosn used company money to buy personal residences and enrich his sister. on.wsj.com/2Bq6zFV

- Less than a month after releasing the iPhone XR, Apple Inc is moving to offer subsidies to mobile-network operators in Japan to shore up sales of its least-expensive new smartphone, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2BrJBhL