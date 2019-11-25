PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bloomberg News won't do investigative reporting on any Democratic presidential candidates now that the news organization's multibillionaire owner, Michael Bloomberg, has jumped into the 2020 race, but it intends to cover day-to-day campaign events normally, the company said. (on.wsj.com/2rklmzw)

- Novartis AG agreed to buy cholesterol-drugmaker Medicines Co for nearly $10 billion, in a bid to expand its reach in the lucrative market for heart treatments. (on.wsj.com/2Db3Hgk)

- LVMH, the European luxury conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton and Bulgari is taking over Tiffany & Co in a more than $16 billion deal. (on.wsj.com/2Ojx06W)

- The parent company of popular Indian mobile-payments startup Paytm said it has secured $1 billion in fresh funds from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and China's Ant Financial Services Group. (on.wsj.com/37yS80h) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)