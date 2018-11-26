PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Carlos Ghosn received tens of millions of dollars in deferred compensation at Nissan Motor Co Ltd and told colleagues he was acting appropriately when he didn't report that money in financial disclosures, people familiar with Nissan's investigation said. on.wsj.com/2QhxYlP

- European Union leaders approved on Sunday a treaty outlining divorce terms with the U.K., a milestone in Britain's bid to extract itself from the bloc that now leaves Prime Minister Theresa May with a tough task selling the deal to skeptical lawmakers in Parliament. on.wsj.com/2QeP047

- U.S. Border Patrol agents used tear gas to disperse hundreds of Central American migrants in the Mexican city of Tijuana who made a rush for the border fence, as tension builds over the diminishing prospects for asylum seekers trying to enter the country. on.wsj.com/2QiAw2X

- Russia's coast guard forces detained three Ukrainian naval ships Sunday, opening fire on the vessels and injuring three crew members, Russia's Federal Security Service said, amid a growing standoff along the two countries' maritime borders. on.wsj.com/2QhUhaX

- The deadliest wildfire in California's history, which killed at least 85 people and destroyed almost 19,000 buildings, was 100 percent contained Sunday, state fire officials said. on.wsj.com/2QlI3OB

- A surge in online shopping and higher spending by low-income Americans gave a lift to the start of the holiday season, even as initial reports showed that foot traffic to traditional stores continued its long decline. on.wsj.com/2QiB88L