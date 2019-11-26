PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- EBay Inc said it agreed to sell its StubHub business to Geneva-based Viagogo for $4.05 billion, a deal that would create a global ticketing giant in the booming live-events business. on.wsj.com/2XLm7hf

- China's Commerce Ministry said Chinese and U.S. officials reached consensus on resolving relevant problems in a phone call on Tuesday and agreed to maintain communications on remaining issues related to the phase-one deal. on.wsj.com/33j8ozs

- American International Group Inc said it would sell the vast majority of its stake in Fortitude Group Holdings LLC to the Carlyle Group LP and Japanese insurance firm T&D Holdings Inc for roughly $1.8 billion, as the insurer works on paring down its exposure to lines of business it no longer sells. on.wsj.com/34px1vy

- Apple Inc has agreed to pay about $467,000 to settle allegations it violated U.S. sanctions by dealing with a blacklisted entity for more than two years, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday. on.wsj.com/34hma6O

- Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a stake in CVS Health Corp and held talks with the drugstore-and-insurance giant's management, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2pPwmo3

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Monday the central bank cut interest rates this year in part because officials concluded the economy wasn't as strong as anticipated when the Fed lifted rates last year. on.wsj.com/2pS6A2H