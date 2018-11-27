PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort continued to lie to the FBI and to special counsel Robert Mueller's office after his plea deal in September, Mueller's office alleged Monday, in what would be a breach of the agreement by a person whose cooperation has been considered a key asset in the probe. on.wsj.com/2TLLEEt

- President Trump, days before a summit with China's leader, said he expects to move ahead with boosting tariff levels on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent, calling it "highly unlikely" that he would accept Beijing's request to hold off on the increase. on.wsj.com/2AoqlA0

- General Motors Co plans to cut up to 14,800 jobs in the U.S. and Canada and end production at several North American factories, marking the auto maker's first significant downsizing since its bankruptcy last decade as the company tries to adjust to weak sedan sales. on.wsj.com/2Bz9xZ6

- NASA engineers cheered Monday as the $828 million InSight lander signaled a safe landing on Mars, where it will take the pulse of the Red Planet by monitoring seismic waves from quakes and meteor strikes. on.wsj.com/2P5gowP

- United Technologies Corp has decided to separate itself into three independent companies, breaking apart one of America's last industrial conglomerates. on.wsj.com/2FUWiWT

- U.S. military and immigration officials are weighing plans to extend the deployment of troops along the Mexican border beyond their original mid-December end date, four U.S. officials said. on.wsj.com/2RhhmYG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)