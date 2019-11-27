PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In the latest hurdle confronting Boeing Co's bid to get its grounded 737 MAX fleet back in the air, U.S. federal regulators now intend to inspect and sign off on every jet individually before delivery to airlines. on.wsj.com/2pUPZv7

- SoftBank Group Corp's biggest investors are putting pressure on the tech conglomerate over its governance and for bad investments in its $100 billion investment fund. on.wsj.com/37GHvsm

- Activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC is trying to remove Colony Capital Inc's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Barrack, citing poor stock performance and an investigation into President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, which Barrack chaired. on.wsj.com/33pA1qz

- Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it has struck a tentative agreement with Teamsters, the union representing 3,200 conductors and yard-crew workers, bringing an end to a weeklong strike. on.wsj.com/2rrvOFs

- U.S. federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies intentionally allowed opioid painkillers to flood communities, employing laws normally used to go after drug dealers, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2pYsKQS