PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump threatened to cut electric-vehicle and other subsidies that have benefited General Motors Co escalating tensions with the Detroit auto maker a day after it released plans to close several U.S. factories next year. on.wsj.com/2P4pU37

- Boosted by President Trump, Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated Democrat Mike Espy in a Senate runoff election Tuesday that reopened old wounds from the state's past battles with race and civil rights. on.wsj.com/2razs2U

- Amazon.com Inc is starting to sell software that mines patient medical records for information doctors and hospitals could use to improve treatment and cut costs. The move is the latest by a big technology company into healthcare, an industry where it sees opportunities for growth. on.wsj.com/2zubnZx

- Campbell Soup Co is zeroing in on food-industry veteran Mark Clouse as the leading candidate to be its next chief executive, according to people familiar with the search. on.wsj.com/2KFxPmO

- Federal Reserve officials are moving into a more unpredictable phase of policy-making after two years of removing economic stimulus in regular, quarterly intervals. on.wsj.com/2DLrYLk

- The holiday shopping season appears to be off to a strong start, but Thanksgiving weekend didn't attract as many shoppers as last year, according to early data, as retailers began offering deals earlier and consumers stretched their spending over a longer period. on.wsj.com/2TPvxWt