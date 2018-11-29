PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Paul Manafort's alleged misstatements to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators include comments about his personal business dealings and about his contacts with a former associate in Ukraine, say people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2KFMePZ

- Investigators are looking at potential maintenance mistakes that are suspected of touching off the rapid sequence of cockpit events leading up to last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash, according to people briefed on the accident probe. on.wsj.com/2KGA6hU

- A Chinese scientist who claims to have engineered the world's first gene-edited babies confronted his global peers at a conference as critics openly challenged him about the risks and ethics of his experiment. on.wsj.com/2KGzLvE

- Carlos Ghosn amassed more than $80 million in IOUs from Nissan Motor Co Ltd yet never settled on a plan for how the compensation would be paid, according to a Nissan probe and people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2KKdP2I

- Internal emails show Facebook Inc considered charging companies for continued access to user data several years ago, a step that would have marked a dramatic shift away from the social-media giant's policy of not selling that information, according to an unredacted court document viewed by The Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2KEUaRJ

- Altria Group Inc is in talks to take a significant minority stake in e-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that could give the Marlboro maker greater access to a rapidly growing but increasingly controversial segment of the nicotine market. on.wsj.com/2KGaiCs