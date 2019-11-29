PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has decided to fight a Federal Communications Commission decision last week that further curtails its business with some of its few remaining customers in the U.S., as it continues to advocate for itself in an escalating battle with Washington. on.wsj.com/2QWVtAF

- China held off from retaliating against the U.S. after President Donald Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong's anti-Beijing protesters, as both sides remained confident they can sign a partial trade deal in the coming weeks, officials in the U.S. and China said. on.wsj.com/2q0ydqd

- Facebook Inc said it had restored service to users of its Facebook, Messenger and Instagram platforms, after an outage that disrupted many users' ability to access them on Thanksgiving Day. on.wsj.com/2R1Lytm

- Panasonic Corp agreed to sell its semiconductor unit to Taiwan-based Nuvoton Technology Corp, marking a departure from the 60-year-old business. on.wsj.com/33vwB5A

- U.S. President Donald Trump announced the resumption of peace talks with the Taliban after making a surprise trip to Afghanistan to celebrate Thanksgiving with U.S. troops. on.wsj.com/2R0Rz9W