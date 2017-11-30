PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc wants workers to ask its virtual assistant Alexa to book conference rooms and launch meetings, as the company races against rivals to make the office the next major inroad for voice-recognition devices. on.wsj.com/2Bny6Fb

- Demands by a former Uber Technologies Inc employee Ric Jacobs, who was granted $4.5 million this year in a settlement agreement over his claims about the company's secrecy measures were "clearly extortionist," said one of Uber's top attorneys. on.wsj.com/2BkMZZ1

- American internet media company BuzzFeed is laying off about 100 employees and reorganizing its advertising sales and business operations as it moves away from relying purely on native advertising. on.wsj.com/2Bnhbml

- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc founder Steve Ells will step down as chief executive, after the fast-casual dining pioneer failed to retain customers amid rising competition and repeat food-safety scares. on.wsj.com/2BlRBOq

- The United States called on all countries to suspend diplomatic ties with North Korea and asked that China stop crude oil trade with Pyongyang as diplomats met at an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting. on.wsj.com/2BnzCqR

- South Korea became the first major Asian economy to raise its main policy rate since the Federal Reserve started increasing U.S. rates two years ago, the latest sign of a global move away from crisis-era stimulus measures. on.wsj.com/2BmUb6L

- Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was interviewed this month by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team as it investigates whether Trump associates colluded in Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election. on.wsj.com/2Bo0E1z