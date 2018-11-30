PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump on Thursday cancelled a planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin set for this weekend, citing Russia's recent seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships. on.wsj.com/2Qu1Ifa

- The U.S. and China, looking to defuse tensions and boost markets, are exploring a trade deal in which Washington would hold off on further tariffs through the spring in exchange for new talks looking at big changes in Chinese economic policy, said officials on both sides of the Pacific. on.wsj.com/2Q3BxN1

- German authorities raided Deutsche Bank AG offices Thursday as part of an investigation into whether the firm helped clients launder money through tax havens. One of the employees suspected of involvement works in the division responsible for fighting financial crime, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2P9DdPV

- J.Crew Group Inc will discontinue its budget clothing line called Mercantile and shut down the newly launched Nevereven brand, according to an internal memo sent Thursday to employees. on.wsj.com/2rf4OWs

- Michael Cohen told special counsel Robert Mueller he lied to Congress to play down President Trump's involvement during the 2016 campaign in efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, raising the pressure on his former boss as investigators probe his business relationship with Russia. on.wsj.com/2Pa2V6E

- AT&T Inc, trying to reassure investors it can capitalize on its big acquisition of Time Warner, said it plans to offer three versions of a new streaming video service next year that will feature original movies and television series from Warner Bros, Turner and HBO. on.wsj.com/2zAV79f (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)