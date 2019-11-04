PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal authorities are investigating Under Armour Inc's accounting practices in a probe examining whether the sportswear maker shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. on.wsj.com/36rBAqx

- McDonald's Corp said it has fired Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook because of his consensual relationship with an employee, the latest challenge for the company as it races to keep up with changes reverberating throughout the food industry. on.wsj.com/2Clso9D

- Saudi state oil giant Aramco officially launched its initial public offering on Sunday, setting in motion what is expected to be the world's largest ever share sale, even as questions remain over the company's value. on.wsj.com/32bX0EM

- Airlines aren't leaving it to Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration to reassure travelers the 737 MAX will be safe to fly. They are devising plans to conduct their own demonstration flights with senior company officials on board to amplify that message. on.wsj.com/2oIwCER