PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. and Chinese officials are actively considering rolling back some tariffs to clinch the partial trade deal under negotiation. on.wsj.com/33imTnS

- Xerox Holdings Corp has agreed to sell its 25% stake in the venture, Fuji Xerox, to Fujifilm Holdings Corp as part of a deal that will bring Xerox total proceeds of $2.3 billion. on.wsj.com/2CcgOgN

- McDonald's Corp said its top human-resources executive has left the company, days after the burger giant fired its chief executive, Steve Easterbrook, because of his relationship with an employee. on.wsj.com/2qi79m9

- Vale SA's top managers received an anonymous email warning about the state of the miner's dams two weeks before a deadly disaster, a note that prompted the chief executive to pursue the writer's identity and call the person a "cancer," a police document shows. on.wsj.com/32n6ehO