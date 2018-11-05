PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc has progressed to late-stage talks on its planned second headquarters with a small handful of communities including northern Virginia's Crystal City, Dallas and New York City, people familiar with the matter said, as it nears a final decision that could reshape both the tech giant and the location it chooses. on.wsj.com/2PA24kj

- U.S. companies said they are tempering the effects of escalating tariffs with China through price increases or changes to their supply chains, but they warn investors that the picture could worsen next year. on.wsj.com/2PJ0MDm

- Investigators have downloaded data detailing the last 19 flights of a new Boeing jetliner that crashed into the Java Sea, raising confidence Sunday that they will be able to build a picture of what went wrong before its doomed trip with 189 people on board. on.wsj.com/2PIvwEA