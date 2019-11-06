PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Xerox Holdings Corp has set its sights on a takeover of personal-computer and printer maker HP Inc. Xerox is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for HP, which has a market value of about $27 billion. on.wsj.com/2WK2N3q

- The mayors of Oakland, Sacramento and more than a dozen other California municipalities are joining San Jose in a campaign to buy out the investor-owned PG&E Corp. and turn it into a giant customer-owned cooperative. on.wsj.com/2JUKxir

- AstraZeneca PLC plans to raise up to $1 billion for a new fund that would invest in Chinese health-care startups, making it the latest drug giant to place a bet on the world's second-largest pharmaceuticals market. on.wsj.com/2Cg48Wd

- AT&T Inc has agreed to pay $60 million to settle the Federal Trade Commission's allegations that the wireless provider reduced millions of customers' data speeds while charging them for unlimited data plans. on.wsj.com/2NI1s96

- The Federal Communications Commission formally approved T-Mobile US Inc's merger with smaller rival Sprint Corp , in a 3-2 vote split among party lines. on.wsj.com/32n0fcu