PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc plans to split its second headquarters evenly between two locations rather than picking one city, according to a person familiar with the matter, a surprise decision that will spread the impact of a massive new office across a pair of communities. on.wsj.com/2RxPdw6

- Verizon Communications Inc's new chief executive is restructuring the carrier's business lines, including its massive wireless business, in one of the first major organizational changes under his leadership. on.wsj.com/2RAPkqY

- The chief executive of SoftBank Group Corp denounced the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but said it wouldn't affect his company's current ties to the kingdom, which helps bankroll his largest-in-the-world technology-investment fund. on.wsj.com/2RzF4z5

- Sears Holdings Corp has nailed down its first bidder for one of its assets-the Home Improvement business. Service.com, a website that helps consumers find local professionals for home-improvement services, has made a $60 million offer for Sears's Home Improvement business, a unit of the Sears Home Services division. on.wsj.com/2RxQ7su

- Facebook Inc said it dismantled 115 Facebook and Instagram accounts as the social media platform continues to combat misinformation campaigns on the eve of the U.S. mid-term elections. on.wsj.com/2PCKmwv