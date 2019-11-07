PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Xerox Holdings Corp has made a cash-and-stock offer for the maker of personal computers and printers HP Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. HP said that it has held discussions with Xerox in the past about combining the businesses, and received a proposal for such a combination on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2NsiHwp

- Federal prosecutors charged two former Twitter Inc employees and a Saudi Arabian national with spying on some users of the social-media platform who were critical of Riyadh and providing that information to the kingdom's officials. on.wsj.com/2PUKmrb

- California is investigating Facebook Inc's privacy practices, the state's attorney general revealed Wednesday in a lawsuit that accuses the Silicon Valley tech giant of failing to adequately comply with information requests. on.wsj.com/2Nr2XcV

- Alphabet Inc's Google is in discussions about changing its political ad policy, according to people familiar with the matter, about a week after Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc publicly diverged on how to handle those ads amid the spread of misinformation. on.wsj.com/2pQpzdL