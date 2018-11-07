PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dell Technologies Inc has been contacting large shareholders of an affiliate about sweetening a roughly $22 billion bid to buy them out before the unpopular deal goes to a vote next month. on.wsj.com/2zynynz

- Foxconn Technology Group is considering bringing in personnel from China to help staff a large facility under construction in southern Wisconsin as it struggles to find engineers and other workers in one of the tightest labor markets in the United States. on.wsj.com/2zuw0Ee

- Toyota Motor Corp may drop some underperforming models in the U.S., its head of North American operations said. on.wsj.com/2PEpAN5

- Responding to the Lion Air jetliner crash that killed 189 people in Indonesia last week, manufacturer Boeing Co and U.S. aviation regulators intend to issue twin safety warnings about potentially suspect flight-control software that can confuse pilots and lead to a steep descent of the affected aircraft model. on.wsj.com/2D92zev (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)