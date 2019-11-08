PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov. 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Beijing's announcement Thursday that the U.S. and China have mutually agreed to roll back tariffs as part of a "phase one" trade deal lifted financial markets, but questions remained over how much ground, if any, the Trump administration had agreed to give. on.wsj.com/36MF5Ib

- Gap Inc said its Chief Executive Officer Art Peck will step down immediately and be succeeded on a temporary basis by Robert Fisher, the son of the company's founders. on.wsj.com/33wv7Zu

- Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has pumped $400 million into Travis Kalanick's new company CloudKitchens, according to people familiar with the situation, in a deal that could value the operator of so-called ghost kitchens at about $5 billion. on.wsj.com/2pIveCU

- Sears Holdings Corp on Thursday said it will shut 96 more Sears or Kmart locations by February, as the country's once dominant department store chain disappears from most American malls. on.wsj.com/33wvIdG

- The U.S. Justice Department has issued civil subpoenas to four auto makers that reached a tailpipe emissions deal this summer with the state of California, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2NtlDZG

- Juul Labs Inc said Thursday it was voluntarily stopping the sale of its mint-flavored e-cigarette refill pods, citing new government data on the flavor's popularity among teens. on.wsj.com/2NqkFxc