PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 8

- Vice Media plans to shrink its workforce by as much as 15 percent through attrition and cut its selection of digital sites by at least half, according to people familiar with the matter, as growth stalls at the onetime new-media darling. on.wsj.com/2PJTKyk

- Amazon.com Inc's plans to add twin new regional headquarters will intensify already deepening rivalries between the Seattle giant and U.S. defense firms. on.wsj.com/2PKnhb3

- Tyson Foods Inc is looking to expand internationally to help stabilize its business and reduce exposure to U.S. agricultural-market swings, its chief executive said. on.wsj.com/2Db0DCh

- Alphabet Inc's Google is gearing up for an expansion of its New York City real estate that could add space for more than 12,000 new workers, an amount nearly double the search giant's current staffing in the city, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2D7nBKq