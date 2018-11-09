PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google is expected to name David Feinberg, a prominent hospital-system chief executive to a newly created role overseeing the technology company's health-care efforts. on.wsj.com/2PNCxEa

- Tesla Inc named Robyn Denholm as its new chairman, replacing Chief Executive Elon Musk as the head of the board with a relative outsider who will face the difficult task of overseeing the maverick billionaire. on.wsj.com/2PIcgr1

- The Food and Drug Administration plans to sharply restrict the sale of most flavored pod-style e-cigarettes, effectively pulling them from most convenience stores and gas stations and requiring strict age verification controls for online sales, according to senior FDA officials. on.wsj.com/2PNRVAx

- Procter & Gamble Co said it would revamp its management structure, shrinking the number of business units from 10 to six and giving the heads of those products control over regional sales teams as well as some functions previously run by headquarters. on.wsj.com/2PL6SDo

- Johnson Controls International has hit a last-minute snag in its quest to sell its automotive-battery business, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2PNHLzM