PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct. 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was among the administration officials who listened in on the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukraine's president, a senior State Department official said Monday, a disclosure that ties the State Department more closely to the House impeachment inquiry. on.wsj.com/2nhD7O8

- WeWork's parent The We Company said on Monday it would file a request with the Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw its IPO proposal. The company said it is postponing the offering to focus on its core business and that it has "every intention to operate WeWork as a public company" but didn't provide a time frame. on.wsj.com/2oNQYfz

- Endo International Plc, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers that face litigation over the opioid crisis are exploring a way to settle the cases by participating in Purdue Pharma LP's bankruptcy. on.wsj.com/2o99KO3

- Boeing Co instituted a second set of internal changes aimed at bolstering its aircraft-safety culture in the wake of twin fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX jetliner. on.wsj.com/2o6xQJC

- Facebook Inc plans to exempt opinion pieces and satire from its fact-checking program as the social-media giant grapples with how to stop the spread of falsehoods while maintaining its own neutrality. on.wsj.com/2nZecyZ