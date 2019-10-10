PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House has signed off on special licenses for some U.S. companies to do some business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. on.wsj.com/33hxtuP

- Apple Inc removed from its app store an app that citizens and protesters in Hong Kong used to track police activity, following criticism in Chinese state media of the tech giant's decision just days earlier to approve the app, called HKmap.live. on.wsj.com/2IxG2d9

- The judge presiding over PG&E Corp's bankruptcy handed shareholders a loss, stripping PG&E of the sole right to propose a chapter 11 plan covering billions of dollars of damages from blazes linked to PG&E equipment. on.wsj.com/2ID6t1c

- National Basketball Association's spokeswoman said she had no information about the status of Thursday's planned game in Shanghai between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, which local broadcasters and sponsors have already pulled out of while a player meet-and-greet was canceled along with team media briefings in Shanghai. on.wsj.com/2VtmhZr