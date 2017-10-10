FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 10
October 10, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 10 days ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bowing to mounting pressure, General Electric is giving activist investor Trian Fund Management a seat on its board as the struggling industrial company looks for ways to revamp its operations and reverse its slumping stock price. on.wsj.com/2wKfTQo

- The Trump administration is formally withdrawing federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants, triggering the next stage of what is likely to be a years long fight over the government's centerpiece regulation for slowing climate change. on.wsj.com/2wJpLtu

- More than a dozen wildfires in Northern California destroyed at least 2,000 houses and businesses, killed 10 people and turned parts of the state's bucolic wine country into an inferno. on.wsj.com/2wK0jnK

- Weinstein Co is considering changing its name as it moves to distance itself from former co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, the larger-than-life Hollywood mogul who was once the studio's biggest asset, but who has become its biggest liability. on.wsj.com/2wK0pvC

- Google found that Russian-linked entities bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of politically motivated ads on its platform before and after the U.S. election. on.wsj.com/2wK0yza

- ESPN suspended network host Jemele Hill for violating its social media policy, after she advocated a boycott of Dallas Cowboys sponsors who are also ESPN sponsors. on.wsj.com/2wJpQ0g

- Unilever pulled an online video ad for its blockbuster body wash brand Dove and apologized after critics called the spot racist. on.wsj.com/2wKhCW0

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
