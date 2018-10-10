PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp is in discussions to take a majority stake in WeWork Cos, in what would be a giant bet on the eight-year-old provider of shared office space, according to people familiar with the talks. on.wsj.com/2CAfTZQ

- William Ackman's activist hedge fund has built a roughly 1.1% stake in Starbucks Corp, a so-far friendly bet that the coffee giant will recover from recent stumbles and weather the departure of its longtime leader, Howard Schultz. on.wsj.com/2CAZ4Os

- Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday said it filed an appeal of the European Union's 4.34 billion Euros ($5.00 billion) antitrust fine for allegedly abusing the dominance of its Android operating system for mobile phones. on.wsj.com/2CAZnJ6

- Exxon Mobil Corp, once a powerful skeptic of global warming, will now be among the first oil companies to put money into the fight to make climate change a political priority in Washington. on.wsj.com/2CAwvk3

- Sears Holdings Corp added a bankruptcy expert to its board of directors, another sign the embattled retailer is preparing for a complex restructuring. on.wsj.com/2CALtGP