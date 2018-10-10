FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 10, 2018 / 5:35 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp is in discussions to take a majority stake in WeWork Cos, in what would be a giant bet on the eight-year-old provider of shared office space, according to people familiar with the talks. on.wsj.com/2CAfTZQ

- William Ackman's activist hedge fund has built a roughly 1.1% stake in Starbucks Corp, a so-far friendly bet that the coffee giant will recover from recent stumbles and weather the departure of its longtime leader, Howard Schultz. on.wsj.com/2CAZ4Os

- Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday said it filed an appeal of the European Union's 4.34 billion Euros ($5.00 billion) antitrust fine for allegedly abusing the dominance of its Android operating system for mobile phones. on.wsj.com/2CAZnJ6

- Exxon Mobil Corp, once a powerful skeptic of global warming, will now be among the first oil companies to put money into the fight to make climate change a political priority in Washington. on.wsj.com/2CAwvk3

- Sears Holdings Corp added a bankruptcy expert to its board of directors, another sign the embattled retailer is preparing for a complex restructuring. on.wsj.com/2CALtGP

$1 = 0.8686 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.