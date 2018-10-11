PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's unit this week said it is reining in the data it makes available to outside developers of Gmail apps as part of a broader effort to secure the privacy of its users. Apps that don't fall into categories of either email or productivity services will be cut off from all Gmail data, and other developers will be restricted from selling data they collect or using it to target advertising or market research, Google said in a blog post Monday. on.wsj.com/2EcyTit

- Newsweek's former parent company has been charged by Manhattan prosecutors with carrying out a complex scheme to defraud lenders out of millions of dollars as part of an effort to keep the struggling media organization afloat. on.wsj.com/2EeJyJP

- Justice Department antitrust enforcers cleared CVS Health Corp's acquisition of Aetna Inc after the companies took steps to ease regulators' concerns, moving the nearly $70 billion deal a major step closer. on.wsj.com/2Ed06lm

- AT&T Inc is set to launch a streaming video service next year featuring films and TV shows it acquired from its blockbuster purchase of Time Warner, bringing another service to a crowded marketplace and ratcheting up its rivalry with Netflix Inc. on.wsj.com/2EdbEFh

- Jack Dorsey's Square Inc said Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar is leaving the financial-technology company to become chief executive at neighborhood social network Nextdoor. on.wsj.com/2EgosdR (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)