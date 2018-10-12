PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Some of Sears Holdings Corp's biggest lenders were pushing for it to liquidate rather than use bankruptcy protection to try to save an American legend whose stores and catalogs dominated retailing for generations, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2NCwopa

- Facebook Inc has taken down hundreds of U.S. pages and accounts that were spreading false or misleading political content ahead of the midterm elections, in one of the social network's most aggressive efforts to stop misinformation spread primarily by Americans. on.wsj.com/2NAv4mJ

- Footwear startup Allbirds Inc has sold a stake to investors at a valuation of $1.4 billion, people familiar with the matter say. on.wsj.com/2NC9BKn

- Tesla Inc's Elon Musk remains committed to settling fraud charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a legal filing, despite recently mocking the case against him. on.wsj.com/2NDFMc3

- Estee Lauder Co filed a lawsuit against popular skin-care company Deciem and its founder after he announced in a video on Instagram that he was temporarily shutting down all of its stores because of what he described as "major criminal activity." on.wsj.com/2NAvhq1

- Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday changed the exit package offered to about 1,000 of its U.S. workers who were set to move to outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd on.wsj.com/2NAvklH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)