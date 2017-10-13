PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration intends to end billions of dollars in payments to insurers under the Affordable Care Act program, but President Donald Trump has told at least one lawmaker that the payments may continue if a bipartisan deal is reached on heath care. on.wsj.com/2ydy591

- U.S. President Trump is expected to announce Friday he won't certify that Iran is complying with the 2015 international nuclear pact and will take Tehran to task more broadly for practices ranging from missile tests to support of violent groups, U.S. officials said. on.wsj.com/2yfbyc0

- Amazon.com suspended the head of its entertainment studio, Roy Price, in the wake of allegations of mismanagement and sexual harassment and criticism of his close business relationship with Harvey Weinstein. on.wsj.com/2ydUOSh

- U.S. President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on whom to pick to lead the Federal Reserve, and met Wednesday with one of four candidates, Stanford University economist John Taylor. on.wsj.com/2yfcQnm

- Goldman Sachs is acquiring Genesis Capital, a private Los Angeles firm that backs investors seeking to buy, renovate and quickly sell single-family homes. on.wsj.com/2yfkkXs

- Embattled Equifax Inc has moved one of its web pages offline as the company looks into whether hackers tried to breach its systems this week. on.wsj.com/2yflVfI

- U.S. air-safety regulators have issued an emergency order requiring airlines to inspect engines on roughly 120 Airbus A380 superjumbo jets world-wide, prompted by an engine that violently broke apart during a recent Air France flight. on.wsj.com/2yfl130

- General Motors plans to close a Detroit factory through the end of the year and deepen production cuts to slow-selling cars the plant manufactures, idling some workers and letting go others in response to weak sales. on.wsj.com/2ye38l1

- Samsung Electronics, continuing to see roaring demand for its components, is forecasting third-quarter profits will be the company's highest ever. Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun, who has overseen the firm's lucrative components business, also said he will resign. on.wsj.com/2ydK4Dl (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)