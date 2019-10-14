PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 14

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp has prepared a financing package that would give it control of WeWork and further sideline its founder Adam Neumann in exchange for relieving the shared-office startup's looming cash crunch, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/31jhLOE

- Alphabet Inc's Google has prohibited apps from offering personal loans with an annual percentage rate of 36% or higher on its Google Play app, limiting payday lenders' access to customers. on.wsj.com/2B8H7UF

- Wegmans Food Markets Inc is set to open the doors to its first New York City location on Oct 27. on.wsj.com/328YrVn

- Roughly a quarter of the 425 Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart stores that financier Edward Lampert bought out of bankruptcy have closed or are closing, according to people familiar with the situation, a retreat the chains haven't fully disclosed. on.wsj.com/35wCFgp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)