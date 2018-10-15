PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sears Holdings Corp is preparing to file for Chapter 11 protection late Sunday or early Monday, a reckoning that would crystallize years of losses at the once iconic company. on.wsj.com/2Pz9GjE

- JP Morgan Chase & Co Chief Executive James Dimon has backed out of Saudi Arabia's marquee business conference following accusations that the Saudi government ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. on.wsj.com/2Pzavce

- ﻿ Harris Corp and L3 Technologies Inc said Sunday they will combine in the largest-ever defense industry merger, as the Pentagon expands budgets with an eye toward increased investment by contractors and quicker weapons development. on.wsj.com/2P5Dis5

- Negotiations over Britain's departure from the European Union suffered a setback Sunday as the two sides failed to resolve differences, chiefly over how to avoid the re-emergence of a physical border in Ireland. on.wsj.com/2P37JPi

- China's baijiu liquor-maker Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd is eyeing the West. The state-owned distillery in Sichuan province has joined with U.S. and European entrepreneurs in a venture called Ming River, seeking to introduce Americans and Europeans to the popular liquor. on.wsj.com/2OWYWOY